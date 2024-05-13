Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy MicroStrategy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AllianceBernstein: "Very well-run company, always surprised that it is as inexpensive as it is."

Confluent: "If this thing gets together, then this thing could just be a rocket ship...I think the chances are that it doesn't. And I'm not going to recommend the stock here."

Pure Storage: "This is a fabulous company...I do like Pure Storage."

MicroStrategy: "If you want bitcoin, don't buy MicroStrategy. Buy bitcoin."

AeroVironment: "We've been behind AeroVironment forever, and the reason is because that they make drones that are much less expensive then the other stuff the military buys."

Sterling Infrastructure: "These are infrastructure plays that are working because that money is starting to pour in from the federal government. That's why that's a winner."

Nu Skin: "The personal care space is very, very difficult, and that is not the one you want to be in...It is an overvalued stock even at these prices."

Albemarle: "Anything connected with EVs right now is a no go."

