Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy MicroStrategy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
AllianceBernstein: "Very well-run company, always surprised that it is as inexpensive as it is."
Confluent: "If this thing gets together, then this thing could just be a rocket ship...I think the chances are that it doesn't. And I'm not going to recommend the stock here."
Pure Storage: "This is a fabulous company...I do like Pure Storage."
MicroStrategy: "If you want bitcoin, don't buy MicroStrategy. Buy bitcoin."
AeroVironment: "We've been behind AeroVironment forever, and the reason is because that they make drones that are much less expensive then the other stuff the military buys."
Sterling Infrastructure: "These are infrastructure plays that are working because that money is starting to pour in from the federal government. That's why that's a winner."
Nu Skin: "The personal care space is very, very difficult, and that is not the one you want to be in...It is an overvalued stock even at these prices."
Albemarle: "Anything connected with EVs right now is a no go."
