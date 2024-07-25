Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Dell is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dell: "[buy, buy, buy!] You want to buy it."

Five Below: "I am very mystified by Five Below, I don't know what happened there. I know there were many operational problems — CEO leaves, they don't really explain what's going on...Until they get their act together, I have nothing good to say about them."

Toyota: "I don't really want to auto stocks right here...They've just become way too dicey, prices are coming down. Let's say no to the autos, other than GM."

CrowdStrike: "I think CrowdStrike's going to bottom here...I don't want to write this company off, Kurtz is too good."

A10 Networks: "It's network security. If you're going to do network security, I'm still going to say Palo Alto."

Dream Finders Homes: "It's kind of interesting, it's a single-family home, and I like that business very much."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks.

