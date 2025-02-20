Cramer's Lightning Round: Deere is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Deere: "The ag cycle has switched, it's now bullish. I've got to tell you, that's when you buy Deere."
Arm: "Arm is just a very good company...We can own it for the long term."
Bristol Myers Squibb: "I think Bristol Myers is the most attractive drug stock other than [Eli Lilly]."
