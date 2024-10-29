Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: CrowdStrike is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Surgical: "You should be buying ISRG."

Kimco Realty: "Kimco's a great operator, just own it right through."

Nutanix: "That is such a hard story to understand."

CrowdStrike: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Rocket Lab: "That is a high speculative stock. I would sell half of it right now, and...let the other half go to Mars."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of CrowdStrike.

