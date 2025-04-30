Cramer's Lightning Round: Churchill Downs is a ‘one-trick pony'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

UnitedHealth: "I would indeed start a position, and I have been very on negative on UnitedHealth...I would start a potion at $400. That's a big change for me."

Churchill Downs: "It's a one-trick pony. I'm not a fan."

Super Micro Computer: "...If you want to be in that space, let's just go buy Dell.

