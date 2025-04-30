Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Churchill Downs is a ‘one-trick pony'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

UnitedHealth: "I would indeed start a position, and I have been very on negative on UnitedHealth...I would start a potion at $400. That's a big change for me."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Churchill Downs: "It's a one-trick pony. I'm not a fan."

Super Micro Computer: "...If you want to be in that space, let's just go buy Dell.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Microsoft passes its first test on U.S. tariffs with limited portfolio exposure

news 25 mins ago

Court finds Apple, executive lied under oath in Epic Games trial

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us