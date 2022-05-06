Cramer's Lightning Round: Chubb Is ‘a Great Company'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nokia Corp: "I thought they should've had a better quarter. ... It did not deliver."

Transocean Ltd: "Transocean is nothing but [negative] right now."

Novavax Inc: "If you want to be in that group, you've got to be in the Moderna or be in the Pfizer."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rivian Automotive Inc: "I would wait for the chance when Ford sells its stock to buy Rivian."

Plug Power Inc: "I like the long-term prospects. ... Right now, this is a very tough day for a stock like Plug Power."

Chubb Ltd: "Chubb is a great company."

Lumen Technologies Inc: "[The stock price is] too cheap. Something must be going on that I just don't understand."

Verizon Communications Inc: "It's come all the way down. ... But T-Mobile is really crushing it."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com