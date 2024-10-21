Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cheniere Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cheniere Energy: "I would buy LNG, absolutely."

GE Vernova: "GE Vernova may be one of the situations where it sells off on good news, and I think you are going to get good news."

HubSpot: "...HubSpot's playing with fire, frankly, an I do no want to play with fire."

IonQ: "I cannot recommend that stock on that basis."

NuScale Power: "...That company is losing a lot of money. You might as well go again with GE Vernova."

AST SpaceMobile: "I have felt that that company is overvalued...I cannot recommend AST SpaceMobile. It doesn't make any money."

Dexcom: "That last quarter was really terrible."

