Cramer's Lightning Round: Century Aluminum Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novavax Inc: "We have Pfizer and we have BioNTech, and that's what we needed."

Century Aluminum Co: "I think the metals have peaked. ... I cannot recommend this stock."

Roblox Corp: "I can't recommend a stock that is not making money."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp: "I'm not going to go there. We're dealing with a lot of peaking of a lot of different metals. I'm staying away."

Mitek Systems Inc: "I have work to do. ... Let me do more work [researching the company]."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "[CEO] Joe Papa, I think he's doing a good job, but he brought the Bausch and Lomb [subsidiary] to the market at a very bad time. And that's really, really crushed the stock."

Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "You've got to wait for it to come in, because it's going to come in a little more and then we're going to buy some more."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch and Pioneer Natural Resources.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com