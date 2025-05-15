Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy Lam Research over ASML

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ASML: "The last couple quarters have been weak, I've got to tell you...If you want to be in that industry, you have to buy Lam Research."

O'Reilly Automotive: "No...You want to buy the one that's not going to stock split, which is AutoZone."

Onto Innovation: "No...I like Agilent."

Fluor: "No...Engineering and construction, we're going to buy letter J, we'll buy Jacobs."

