Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackRock is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Danaher: "I think that those guys are great...I want them to show me that they understand that there's been some serious underperformance here."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Coterra: "I do think it is the cheapest natural gas company."

Grail: "Just great science, but it is parabolic. It had a parabolic move, and those are going to be repealed...Please wait until it gives back a lot of the gain that it just had."

BlackRock: "I think it's been resting...The long-term growth rate of this thing is fabulous, and I think it's going to stay that way. I'd like you to buy the stock."

Digital Realty: "I want you to wait 'til that comes down...We cannot get involved with a parabolic move of a stock that could go much lower."

MicroStrategy: "If you want to own Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

As Nvidia tanks, Jim Cramer says there's not enough information to make a move

news 52 mins ago

Google says it will change Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America' in Maps after government updates

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra, BlackRock and Danaher.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us