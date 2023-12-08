Cramer's Lightning Round: Banco Santander is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Kroger: "I think the government's going to block that merger."

Banco Santander: "The stock is breaking out. The Brazilian market is terrific. They are crushing it in Mexico. Buy SAN."

Asana: "I want them to be profitable before I say anything good about them. They're too early stage."

