Cramer's Lightning Round: Astera Labs is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Omega Healthcare Investors: "I think you're right to be worried."
Astera Labs: "Astera Labs is a company that is incredibly well-run that has tremendous growth...I actually think it's a good place to buy, given the fact that so many of these other stocks actually even have higher price-to-earnings multiples."
