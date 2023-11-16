Cramer's lightning round: Archer Aviation is ‘way too speculative for me'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Archer Aviation: "This one is way too speculative for me. It's going to have to be on your dime."

SolarEdge Technologies: "This thing has come down a lot ... but I've been staying stay from the solar stocks."

Arbor Realty Trust: "I'm going to have to say hard pass."

Liberty Media: "Yes. [Buy, buy, buy]."

Block Inc: "I think they had a good quarter. My problem with it is I like the Mastercards and the Visas now. We're getting away from the crazy fintech's of old. We like the fintech's of new."

Philip Morris International: "[If you're not happy with the company], well, then you sell it. I don't recommend tobacco stocks."

Becton Dickinson: "If you bought it after that big shortfall, I think you'll be fine. The company is very reactive, and it will fix the situation, so I think you'll be OK."

