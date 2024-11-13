Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: American Water Works is ‘consistent'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

American Water Works: "It's consistent...I like it."

Amazon: "These guys are doing so many things right."

Microsoft: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Broadcom: "I think Broadcom is doing very, very well."

Trump Media & Technology: "This thing is a very hard stock to value."

FS KKR Capital: "I do think that overtime you're gong to wish that you did start peeling some off."

SoundHound AI: "I was quite surprised that this stock got as crushed as it did, the quarter wasn't nearly that bad."

