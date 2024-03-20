Cramer's Lighting Round: Stick with Capital One

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Shopify: "I like e-commerce. I like Amazon more than Shopify, but I think Shopify does an absolutely terrific job with small, medium-sized businesses, consumer packaged goods companies. I would stick by it."

Capital One: "Capital One is terrific. Management is great...I say stick with that one, it is a good company."

Palantir: "I like Palantir, I liked the quarter last time...I think it's a good company."

Cava: "It got too hot, and then it came all the way down, and we said, 'buy, buy, buy.' And it's been right, and we're sticking with it. But don't forget, Chipotle is the king."

Brand Engagement Network: "There's a lot of AI pretenders. There's one AI king, and that happens to be Nvidia."

