Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Steer clear' of Albemarle

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Aflac: "It's not my fave, not my fave. I do like Chubb in the insurance business. But that's really about it."

Elevance Health: "...United Health is still the cream of the crop."

Albemarle: "...We're going to steer clear of Albemarle."

Hawaiian Electric: "This was a conundrum...I'm not sure they know how to handle this situation."

Snap: "I think that Snap is really not, it's not investable...They seem like an irrelevant company."

Applied Materials: "I think that the company is doing well. I think that the government is not crazy about their posture, because they do so much business in China...I think that AMAT is a buy."

Main Street Capital: "That's a business development company. I have never trusted business development companies...I don't know what they own, and I'm not going to recommend one."

Alibaba: "Here's my problem with Alibaba— it is an incredibly cheap stock, alright. They're going to report a great number, and then there's always going to be something that people don't like, and then they sell it down."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com