Cramer's Lighting Round: Intercontinental Exchange is ‘a winner'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Paramount Global: "Take the money and run."
Intercontinental Exchange: "[buy, buy, buy!] That's such a winner."
Mizuho Financial Group: "I think you should stay in or buy Mizuho."
Sysco: "That's a very, very tough call...I don't know if I can endorse it, even as I think it's a terrific company, it may not be the right moment."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC