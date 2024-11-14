Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I'm not going to recommend' Altria

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Altria: "Altria is undervalued, but I'm not going to recommend it because I'm not going to recommend tobacco stocks...I just don't think I should recommend something that is so bad for you."

Super Micro Computer: "...Accounting irregularities equal [sell, sell, sell!]."

Boeing: "...I prefer not to be in a stock that is going to lose a lot of money for a long time."

Becton Dickinson: "This stock has broken down severely...If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to be the head of HHS, then it's going to hurt a lot of vaccines, it could hurt a lot of their business."

IDEAYA Biosciences: "They have a lot of phase one stuff, and phase one is might early. Too early for me to bet on."

AstraZeneca: "I just don't know what is wrong...My god is this thing going lower."

