Cramer's Lighting Round: Allstate is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hawkins: "Yes...I think the stock is a buy."

PayPal: "You should be worried...You're getting a chance to do a little [ka-ching ka-ching]."

Kimberly-Clark: "The numbers were not great, I have to admit...I think the company is in the midst of a turn, but it's not going as quickly as I'd like."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Allstate: "Buy Allstate."

CVS: "It's a very big turn. I think it's going to work. It's not going to happen over night...I am a believer."

Lennar: "Lennar is so good...Lennar goes higher."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com