Cramer's Lighting Round: AbbVie is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MongoDB: "You'd be catching it at the right time. I think the analysts are all starting to upgrade the, the enterprise software again. I think it's worth a stab, I really do. But it's a trade, not an investment."

Tempus: "I think Stryker's the better one. If you want AI, then you go with Medtronic."

Coinbase: "Just go buy the Bitcoin, will you...We don't want the Coinbase, we want the Bitcoin."

AbbVie: "AbbVie is just a gem...AbbVie is a winner, I can't believe the stock dropped so much. I think AbbVie is a buy."

Cerence: "Let's pull the trigger."

Hims & Hers Health: "This stock is a short squeeze."

