Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer: Twitter's Board Has ‘No Choice' But to Reject Elon Musk's Offer

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Britta Pedersen | AFP | Getty Images
  • Twitter's board has "no choice" but to reject Elon Musk's offer to buy the company at $54.20 per share, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.
  • Cramer also warned of potential "personal liability" if the board accepts Musk's offer, which would value the company around $43 billion.

Twitter's board has "no choice" but to reject Elon Musk's offer to buy the company at $54.20 per share, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"They have no choice but to reject it," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street" Thursday. "If they say, 'we accept,' they're phony. And they're not phonies."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cramer also warned of potential "personal liability" if the board accepts Musk's offer, which would value the company at around $43 billion.

"This is one of those where they are literally not doing their job, there's no fiduciary responsibility if they just say, you know what, we take it," Cramer said. "There are times when individual directors are opened up for a level of lack of fiduciary that I think crosses the line. This crosses the line."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Money Report

Business 37 mins ago

Peloton Is Raising Subscription Fees While Cutting Prices for Its Bikes and Other Equipment

Business 42 mins ago

Solving Student Debt Crisis Requires a ‘New Deal Moment,' Former Education Secretary Under Obama Says

WATCH: Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter's board of directors

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us