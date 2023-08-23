Cramer sees opportunity in Dick's Sporting Goods, despite a rough quarter

CNBC's Jim Cramer explained Dicks' Sporting Goods disappointing Q2 results, suggesting there might be a buying opportunity for investors.

"I think the problems with Dick's are now baked into the estimates while the longer-term growth opportunities are being ignored," he said.

While CNBC's Jim Cramer acknowledged Dick's Sporting Goods reported a rough quarter, he thinks Wall Street's reaction was a little extreme. The company's stock tumbled a little over 24% during Tuesday's session.

"I agree it was bad, but now it's down 25% bad? Uh-uh, that's wrong," Cramer said, referring to the stock's cumulative drops on Tuesday and Wednesday. "I think the problems with Dick's are now baked into the estimates while the longer-term growth opportunities are being ignored," he added.

Dick's reported $2.82 earnings per share, which was less than the $3.81 per share that analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue came in at $3.22 billion, compared to the $3.24 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. And, the athletic goods retailer lowered its profit forecast for the rest of the year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

During the company's conference call, CEO Lauren Hobart attributed the company's poor quarter in part to excess inventory and shrink, citing inventory lost due to theft or internal issues. It was the first reference the retailer has made to shrink in a press release in nearly 20 years.

Cramer stressed that Dick's low price isn't reason alone to buy. Investors need a solid thesis to own the company, and he thinks there's potential.

Cramer mentioned Dick's growing "Galaxy Golf" business and its new "House of Sport" stores that include large areas for footwear, batting cage for baseball products, hitting bays for golf, as well as rock climbing walls. Cramer said he thinks Dick's new app GameChanger could be a boon for the company. Intended for kids' sports, the app can help with score keeping, live streaming and team management.

"These aren't just stores, they're experiences," he said. "They also adjust them depending on the region. For example, at one of Dick's House of Sport locations in Minnesota, they had a focus on fishing equipment."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com