Cramer examines Thursday's market action and explains why there are few sellers

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he sees an "incredible moment" unfolding on Wall Street as the number of parties interested in buying stocks far exceeds those who want to sell amid the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle and a second Donald Trump presidential term now looming.

"In a market with so few sellers and so many buyers, those buyers need to pay up if they want to get their hands on some shares," he said. "But they're willing to pay up because they're so worried that tomorrow a lot of them will have to pay even more than they did today."

Wednesday's momentum largely continued during Thursday's session, as investors deemed a decisive Trump victory to broadly bode well for Wall Street and big business. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, advancing 0.74% and 1.51%, respectively.

Cramer used Home Depot's stock moves to illustrate what he called "a dearth of sellers," explaining how shares were able to advance 2.85% by the close. He first pointed out that housing-adjacent stocks like the home improvement retailer tend to do well when the Fed cuts rates — and the central bank unanimously decided Thursday to make a 25 basis point cut.

Investors aren't selling shares to buy initial public offerings because there aren't a lot of them, he added. He also said that many aggressive buybacks have reduced shares outstanding, and few companies are selling shares to raise money because they have solid balance sheets.

"It is an incredible moment, people, that's not being talked about enough or celebrated. The sellers are afraid to sell, the buyers are incredibly eager to buy," Cramer said. "And that's how the stock of Home Depot can rally $11 today on no real news aside from a widely-anticipated rate cut. But who knows what will happen tomorrow."

