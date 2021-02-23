Covid Live Updates: U.S. Vaccine Supply Set to Get a Boost; Stay-At-Home Trend Lifts Home Depot Earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Over half a million people have died in the United States due to Covid-19, more than any other country. The pace of new deaths in the U.S. appears to be trending lower but is still high. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects the U.S. death toll could reach 571,000 to 616,000 total deaths by June 1. On a per-capita basis, the U.S. death toll only trails the U.K., Czech Republic, Italy and Portugal.

The U.S. is recording at least 70,200 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,900 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Global cases: More than 111.80 million

Global deaths: At least 2.47 million

U.S. cases: More than 28.19 million

U.S. deaths: At least 500,441

U.S. vaccine supply set to get a boost

The supply of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States is slated to substantially ramp up next month with manufacturers doubling the pace of production, company executives said in prepared remarks to be delivered to Congress on Tuesday.

Pfizer expects to provide more than 13 million doses per week of its two-shot vaccine to the U.S. by mid-March, more than double the weekly number of doses the company was sending earlier this month, Pfizer's Chief Business Officer John Young said in written testimony.

By April, Moderna hopes to deliver 40 million doses per month, roughly double the current pace, according to the company's President Dr. Stephen Hoge.

The U.S. supply is also expected to be helped by new manufacturers entering the fray. The FDA is scheduled to review Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine on Thursday. J&J's Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Richard Nettles said in his prepared testimony that the company plans to ship more than 20 million doses to the U.S. by the end of March.

—Will Feuer

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting students of color the worst

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Almost a year into the pandemic, many schools around the nation have yet to reopen their classrooms to students — and it is Black and Hispanic students who are suffering the most.

President Joe Biden has pledged to have a majority of K-8 students back in school full-time, five days a week, by the time he's been in office for 100 days. Yet there has already been a significant learning loss, according to a December report by McKinsey & Company.

The firm estimates about 60% of K-12 students began the school year fully remote, while 20% began with a mix of both in-person and virtual. Another 20% went back into classrooms full time.

If everything remains status quo through the school year, students overall will lose nine months of math learning, the report predicted. Students of color, specifically, will lose 11 months or 12 months, compared with seven to eight months for white students.

That translates directly into a hit on their future earnings. White students would make $1,348 a year less over a 40-year working life, Hispanics would earn $1,809 less, and Black students would earn $2,186 a year less, according to early findings by the firm.

—Michelle Fox

Cuba open to inoculating tourists with domestically produced Covid vaccine

Manuel Romano | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Cuba's most promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is due to begin late-stage clinical trials next week, putting the small island nation on the cusp of achieving an extraordinary medical breakthrough.

The vaccine, known as Soberana 02, is scheduled to enter Phase 3 trials from March 1, and officials say tests will include as many as 150,000 people within weeks. These tests represent the final stage before a vaccine is generally approved by national regulators.

Cuba's Finlay Institute, the country's leading biopharma institution, has hinted the vaccine could be available as an option to tourists later this year.

"People are already talking about sun, sea, sand and Soberana 02. So, I wouldn't be surprised if people end up going to Cuba seeking the vaccine and I'm sure the Cubans will offer it," Helen Yaffe, a Cuba expert and lecturer in economic and social history at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, told CNBC via telephone.

—Sam Meredith

Airlines will benefit from pent-up demand when enough people are vaccinated, analyst says

Helane Becker, senior research analyst at Cowen, joined "Squawk Box" to discuss how airlines will benefit from "jailbreak" of pent-up demand when enough people are vaccinated.

—Melodie Warner

Home Depot's earnings show trend of do-it-yourself projects continues

Home Depot's fourth-quarter earnings revealed that many Americans are still investing in their homes.

The home improvement retailer topped Wall Street's earnings estimates. Its U.S. same-store sales grew by 25% — matching the sharp growth rate it saw in the early quarters of the pandemic when homeowners tackled do-it-yourself projects, spruced up their yards and took advantage of mild spring weather.

Customers spent more when they visited the store, too. Home Depot said the average purchase rose nearly 11% to $75.69 in the fourth quarter. Sales per square foot jumped 24% to $528.01.

The company declined to provide an outlook, however, saying it does not know how long the global health crisis will last and what that will mean for consumer spending.

—Melissa Repko

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: U.S. hits 500,000 virus deaths; Boris Johnson outlines U.K. plan to exit lockdown