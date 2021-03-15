Covid Live Updates: JetBlue Says Bookings Are Picking Up; Facebook to Label Posts About Covid Vaccines

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The United States has fully vaccinated about 13.5% of its adult population as of Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said at least 107 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., a milestone that includes 16.5 million vaccines administered under the Trump administration. Yet, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned Americans should continue with public health measures, like wearing masks, to avoid new infection spikes such as those being experienced in Europe.

The U.S. is recording at least 53,670 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,354 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 119.94 million

Global deaths: At least 2.65 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.43 million

U.S. deaths: At least 534,889

European Union countries clash over unequal vaccine distribution

Six European Union countries — Austria, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia — have raised concerns over how the bloc is distributing Covid-19 vaccines after AstraZeneca cut its delivery targets once again.

They are worried that without any changes, some EU nations "would be able to reach herd immunity in a few weeks while others would lag far behind," they said in a letter.

Their complaint follows news that AstraZeneca will not meet its delivery targets in the coming months. The Swedish-British pharmaceutical firm confirmed to CNBC that it will deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of the first quarter and another 70 million doses during the second quarter.

These numbers are below what the bloc was expecting to receive.

—Silvia Amaro

Facebook to start labeling all posts about Covid vaccines

Facebook will start adding labels to posts about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines and will soon label all posts about the shots, Reuters reported.

The social media giant has been criticized for allowing misinformation about the vaccines to spread on the company's platforms, according to Reuters.

Facebook said it is also launching a tool in the U.S. to give users information about where to get Covid vaccines and adding a Covid information area to its photo-sharing site Instagram, the wire service said.

—Terri Cullen

Ireland, Netherlands join growing list of countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Ireland and the Netherlands have become the latest countries to suspend the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford over safety concerns.

Several European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria, have already paused the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people. Thailand became the first Asian country to halt the use of the jab last week.

The Dutch government has said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would not be used nationwide until at least March 29, while Ireland said earlier in the day that it had temporarily suspended the shot as a precautionary step.

The World Health Organization has sought to downplay ongoing safety concerns, saying last week that there is no link between the shot and an increased risk of developing blood clots.

—Sam Meredith

JetBlue says bookings are picking up as industry turns a corner

JetBlue Airways says air travel demand has picked up in recent weeks, a trend that will help narrow the carrier's losses, as passenger numbers climb to the highest levels in a year.

"Although booking trends remain choppy, in recent weeks JetBlue has experienced an improvement in bookings by leisure and visiting friends and relatives..." JetBlue says in a filing.

New York-based JetBlue says it expects its EBITDA to be a negative $490 million and $540 million, down from a previous estimate of losses of $525 million to as much as $625 million. First-quarter revenue will still be down 61% to 64% from 2019 in the first quarter of the year, it estimated, after previously forecasting a decline of as much as 70%.

JetBlue shares are up 4.7% in premarket trading.

—Leslie Josephs

