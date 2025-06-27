Core inflation rate rose to 2.7% in May, more than expected, Fed's preferred gauge shows

Prices that consumers pay rose slightly in May, while the annual inflation rate moved further away from the Federal Reserve's target, according to a Commerce Department report Friday.
The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's primary inflation reading, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% for the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.3%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective levels of 0.1% and 2.3%.
Excluding food and energy, core PCE posted respective readings of 0.2% and 2.7%, compared to estimates for 0.1% and 2.6%. Fed policymakers consider core to be a better measure of long-term trends because of historic volatility in the two categories.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.