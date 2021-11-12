Consumer Sentiment Hits 10-Year Low While Workers Quit Jobs in Record Numbers

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to 66.8 for November, representing the lowest level in 10 years.

Inflation concerns weighed on consumers, with 1 in 4 reporting scaled-back standards of living.

A separate report showed that more than 4.4 million workers left their jobs, a fresh record.

Consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in November as inflation climbed to the highest levels since the early 1990s, complicating efforts from policymakers to sell the case that the current surge of price increases is temporary.

The survey showed consumers expecting still-higher rates of inflation, with the 12-month forecast nudging up to 4.9%.

"Consumer sentiment fell in early November to its lowest level in a decade due to an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief among consumers that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

The survey showed 1 in 4 consumers reducing their living standards due to price increases, while half of all families anticipated reduced real income in the year ahead when adjusted for inflation.

Seemingly robust increases in average hourly earnings, which rose 4.9% in October from a year ago, still have not kept pace with inflation, bringing real wages down by 1.2% from the same period in 2020.

"Rising prices for homes, vehicles, and durables were reported more frequently than any other time in more than half a century," Curtin added.

The gauge also indicated a low level of belief that policymakers are acting appropriately to handle inflation, which ran at a 6.2% rate for October, according to the consumer price index released Wednesday.

The news on consumer sentiment comes with President Joe Biden's popularity levels dropping as consumers increasingly worry about inflation.

Earlier this week, the White House rolled out a few proposals to try to help, including trying to alleviate cargo backlogs at major ports. Tie-ups in supply chains are helping drive the price increases, as is strong demand from consumers and escalating gas prices as the administration has sought to clamp down on fossil fuels.

The Federal Reserve faces a similar dilemma as it seeks to meet its mandate for price stability without raising interest rates. Central bank officials said last week they expect to start withdrawing their policy support, but only incrementally with small reductions in monthly bond purchases until the program is finished, likely by early summer 2022.

Republican critics blame the trillions in government spending and loose Fed policy for helping fan the inflation fire. Both Biden and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell have said they expect the inflationary pressures to ease later next year.

Job quits hit a record

Despite the continued decline in how people feel about the economy, workers again left their jobs in record numbers during September.

In a sign of confidence for the labor market, 4.43 million people quit, part of what some have called "The Great Resignation," the Labor Department reported Friday. That number topped August's 4.27 million and bought the quits rate as a percentage of the labor force to 3%, also a record.

The September total was 1.1 million higher for the same month a year ago, when the quits rate was just 2.3%.

At the industry level, the quits rate for leisure and hospitality rose to 6.4%, a 0.3 percentage point gain from a month ago and owing to a big jump in arts, entertainment and recreation, which surged to 5.7% from 3.2%. Accommodation and food services held steady at 6.6%, the highest of any industry, as is typical.

Hires totaled 6.46 million for the month, a slight decline from August.

That exodus from current positions came as available jobs remained elevated.

The Labor Department in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey said there were 10.44 million employment openings, well above the 7.68 million people looking for jobs in September. JOLTS data runs a month behind the department's widely watched nonfarm payrolls report.

Job openings in September were expected to total 10.46 million, according to FactSet.