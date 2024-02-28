Money Report

Coinbase users see $0 balance after crypto-trading app suffers glitch

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Coinbase suffered a glitch on Wednesday that left many users seeing a zero balance in their account.
  • Bitcoin saw its price drop by about $2,800 in a matter of minutes as reports of an outage surfaced.
  • "We are aware that some users may see a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts and may experience errors in buying or selling," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

Coinbase's app suffered from glitches on Wednesday that led many users to see a balance of zero when opening their accounts.

Bitcoin, which had just spiked to its highest level since November 2021, lost about $2,800, or over 4%, in a matter of minutes shortly after noon eastern time as reports of the outage spread on social media platform X and elsewhere.

"We are aware that some users may see a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts and may experience errors in buying or selling," Coinbase said in a statement to CNBC. "Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe."

Coinbase advised users to check on the system outage at its status page: https://status.coinbase.com/incidents/qlpwww1zsm2y

One user sent a screengrab to CNBC showing a balance of $0.00 in his account. He soon received a notice titled "Site Degraded Performance," informing him that the company was investigating the matter.

Bitcoin has been surging of late, topping $60,000 on Wednesday for the first time since 2021, reaching a collective market cap of nearly $1.2 trillion.

