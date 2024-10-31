Coinbase drops 14% after earnings, heads for worst day in more than two years

Coinbase shares were under pressure Thursday, a day after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and gave a tepid revenue outlook for the current quarter.

The stock lost 14.3%, putting it on pace for its biggest drop since May 2022, when it fell 19.5%. A broader market decline also pressured Coinbase.

Other crypto-related stocks fell as well. Robinhood, which also reported weak earnings Wednesday, tumbled 15%. Miners Mara Holdings and Riot Platforms slid 8% and 11%, respectively.

Bitcoin, which is often a big influence on the price of Coinbase, slid 2% after hovering below its all-time high this week.

Devin Ryan, an analyst at JMP Securities, chalked it up to a temporary unwind in crypto-related names and called it an opportunity for longer-term focused investors in Coinbase and Robinhood.

"There is a lot that's going to happen here over the next couple months – [like] the U.S. election [and] ramifications of that – that will be become the much bigger story for the space, not to mention the recent appreciation in crypto prices and volume could put upward pressure on fourth-quarter revenue if the trend continues over the next two months," said Ryan, who has an outperform rating on Coinbase.

"Near-term, people will have to recalibrate a bit in their models for the blended take rate assumption," or the percentage of revenue Coinbase keeps from a transaction, he said. "Nothing structural occurred here, but as stablecoin trading volume has increased, that comes at a lower spread, and the fourth-quarter implied revenue guide was a bit soft."

Owen Lau, an analyst at Oppenheimer with a buy rating on Coinbase, put Thursday's drop on the warning that subdued volume could persist going forward and that lower U.S. interest rates could cut into the growth of Coinbase's stablecoin revenue.