Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates, as higher prices offset sluggish demand

- Coca-Cola posted earnings and revenue that topped expectations.
- Higher prices helped to offset sluggish demand for beverages.
Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.
Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:
- Earnings per share: 77 cents adjusted vs. 74 cents expected
- Revenue: $11.95 billion adjusted vs. $11.60 billion expected
Coke reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.85 billion, or 66 cents per share, down from $3.09 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.
Adjusted net sales of $11.95 billion were roughly flat from a year earlier.
