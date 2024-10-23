Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates, as higher prices offset sluggish demand

Coca-Cola posted earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

Higher prices helped to offset sluggish demand for beverages.

Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 77 cents adjusted vs. 74 cents expected

Revenue: $11.95 billion adjusted vs. $11.60 billion expected

Coke reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.85 billion, or 66 cents per share, down from $3.09 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.

Adjusted net sales of $11.95 billion were roughly flat from a year earlier.