Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CNBC's Official NHL Team Valuations 2024: Here's how the 32 franchises stack up

By Michael Ozanian,CNBC

CNBC’s Official NHL Team Valuations 2024: Here’s how the 32 franchises stack up

The National Hockey League is commanding more respect when it comes to team values.

The average NHL team is worth $1.92 billion, according to CNBC's Official 2024 NHL Valuations, and recent transactions come at revenue multiples that rival deals done in Major League Baseball.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

What accounts for the league's ascension?

Steady revenue growth combined with a hard salary cap and a leaguewide revenue-sharing system all but ensure profitability for the league's 32 teams.

For the 2023-24 season, the NHL's hockey-related revenue was $6.3 billion, 8.6% higher than the previous season, according to the league. The NHL also hit record national sponsorship revenue last season, bringing in $250 million, as well as record regular-season gate receipt revenue of $2.4 billion, the NHL said.

That growth, combined with richer media deals, is contributing to a better bottom line for professional hockey. The average NHL team posted EBITDA of $45 million on revenue of $223 million for the 2023-24 season, according to CNBC calculations.

Here is how the NHL's 32 teams stack up:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us