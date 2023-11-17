CNBC Special Podcast: Inside Track – The Business of Formula 1

High speed, high tech and filled with high-flyers – Formula 1 is the world's most elite motorsports league, and in recent years has experienced rapid growth in attendance, viewership and market value. CNBC Documentaries goes inside the business to find out what is fueling its popularity and who is profiting. Correspondent Sara Eisen profiles the heads of several F1 racing teams, including Toto Wolff of Mercedes, Christian Horner of Red Bull and Guenther Steiner of Haas, and interviews the CEOs of Formula 1 and its owner, Liberty Media – a sports and entertainment company that purchased the league in 2017 and has made a series of bold changes.

Eisen travels to some of Formula 1′s most iconic races, explores the strategy behind its expansion in the U.S., and examines the role of brand-name sponsors, including the Haas team's title partner MoneyGram. She also looks at what's in store for the sport's future – including a new racing league for female drivers called F1 Academy, and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix to be held in November 2023. It's F1′s most ambitious race yet, where the Las Vegas Strip will become an F1 track for the first time… and where some of the city's biggest hotel casinos are rolling out million-dollar packages for the most elite of fans.



