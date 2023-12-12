Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CNBC Special Podcast: Charlie Munger – A Life of Wit and Wisdom

By ,CNBC

Billionaire investor Charlie Munger - the longtime right-hand man and close friend of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett – has died at age 99, a few weeks shy of what would have been his 100th birthday. Becky Quick, Squawk Box co-host, interviewed Munger two weeks before his death. She traveled to his home in Los Angeles for a discussion on how to live a long life, pragmatic investing and the stunning advancements of the last century. This would be their final conversation.

Part 1:

Follow and Listen
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
TuneIn
iHeartRadio

Part 2:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Follow and Listen
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
TuneIn
iHeartRadio

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us