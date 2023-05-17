CNBC Daily Open: Goodbye for Now, Default Fears

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks and a sign of health at one regional bank gave markets the confidence to rally Wednesday.

What you need to know today

Top U.S. leaders said the country will avoid a debt crisis. "I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC. President Joe Biden echoed that sentiment in remarks from the White House. "We're going to come together because these is no alternative," Biden said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

U.S. markets rose Wednesday as investors hoped U.S. lawmakers manage to reach a deal on the country's debt ceiling. European markets traded mixed. Germany's DAX index eked out a 0.3% increase on the back of a strong earnings report and forecast by Siemens.

UBS expects to incur $17 billion in costs from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse. However, UBS also expects to gain $34.8 billion from "negative goodwill," which refers to the acquisition of assets at a price below what they're worth.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in a taped interview that society needs to come together to "mitigate the dangers" of artificial intelligence. But Nadella was also optimistic about AI's impact: He thinks it'll create new jobs and improve education.

PRO Traders expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged when it meets later in June. However, the central bank could enact a "substitute" hike that would keep monetary policy tight, according to Evercore ISI.

The bottom line

Progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks and a sign of health at one regional bank gave markets the confidence to rally Wednesday.

U.S. leaders from both sides of the political spectrum expressed hope that the country will avert a sovereign debt crisis, which could come in as little as two weeks, if U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's warning of a June 1 deadline comes true. Though neither Biden nor McCarthy offered concrete details on a deal, their comments were markedly more positive than those on Monday, when McCarthy told NBC News both sides are still "far apart."

Adding to yesterday's positive sentiment, regional bank Western Alliance reported that customer deposits have grown by more than $2 billion throughout the current quarter. Analysts and investors cheered the news. Shares of the bank jumped 10.2% and helped to lift the sector. PacWest, another regional bank, surged 21.7%, while the broader SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose 7.4%.

Technology stocks rallied yesterday, possibly because of diminishing fears of a debt crisis and positive sentiment from Tesla, which climbed 4.4% after the company's shareholder meeting. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose 1.2%, hitting a 52-week high for the third straight day.

Major stock indexes benefited from those rises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.24% higher, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.28% and the S&P 500 rose 1.19%.

But the S&P might be too reliant on tech stocks, Mizuho warned. Simply put, without Big Tech stocks, the S&P 500 would be down for the year. That implies that if Big Tech experiences a downturn — as it did last year — then the S&P would tumble pretty quickly.

As Mizuho's note put it, "For our sake, hope [Big Tech companies] hold."

Subscribe here to get this report sent directly to your inbox each morning before markets open.