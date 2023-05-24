CNBC Daily Open: A Debt Ceiling Deal Won't Fix Everything

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

The only story to be made of yesterday's market moves is that, well, there wasn't one. Markets are still in reactive mode, not a sustained rally.

What you need to know today

U.S. markets fell Tuesday as silence from Washington unnerved traders hoping for a debt ceiling deal. Asia-Pacific stocks traded lower Wednesday. However, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 Index added around 0.3% as the country hiked its benchmark policy rate from 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected.

BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder said the U.S. economy is in much better shape than most people think. Challenging recession fears, Rieder said, "it's pretty unusual [or] almost impossible when you have an unemployment rate of 3.4%."

China's new ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, arrived in New York Tuesday. Xie said the U.S.-China relationship faces "serious difficulties and challenges" — and he will work to "safeguard the interests of China," according to a release from the Chinese embassy. Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the country will take its cooperation with Russia to a "new level."

In other China news, the country pledged to stabilize economic growth and reduce risks through new audit measures, reported state broadcaster CCTV. The measures, state media said, are designed to ensure that party officials put policies in place that support the real economy.

PRO Some stocks are on their way to a "golden cross" — when their 50-day moving average surpasses above the 200-day moving average. Investors see it as a sign that those stocks can rise further. CNBC found seven stocks displaying this bullish indicator.

The bottom line

Indeed, all three major indexes fell on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 1.12%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.69% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.26%.

Investors were probably spooked by the lack of updates on the debt ceiling from Washington, despite U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy describing their Monday meeting as "productive."

And even if a deal were reached, analysts warn there's more pain to come. With reserves in the U.S. Treasury's account dwindling, the department will have to issue a lot of debt to get its account back to healthy levels, said Bill Merz, head of capital markets research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "The impact of that is likely to remove liquidity from the broader capital markets," continued Mertz. That's to say, stock prices might still drop after a deal is reached.

Nonetheless, there were pockets of good news amid the broader market slump yesterday.

Stocks of vaccine manufacturers jumped amid news of a fresh Covid-19 wave in China. BioNTech popped 8.2%, Pfizer added 2.3% and Moderna leaped 8.7%. Investors, however, should note this movement isn't driven by any intrinsic change within the companies, but by external factors — and transient ones, at that. Covid waves come and go; vaccines stock prices will rise and fall in response.

PacWest surged 7.7% — and a further 4% in extended trading — after the U.S. regional bank announced Monday it would sell its real estate loans, which would improve its balance sheet. PacWest helped buoy other regional banks, such as KeyCorp, Comerica and Zions Bancorp, giving investors hope that the sector's troubles will blow over soon.

But even concerns over regional banks are overshadowed by the unresolved debt ceiling. Markets can't move until this sword of Damocles is gone — and, even then, there might be more problems to contend with.

