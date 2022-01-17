In her first on-camera sit-down since assuming the role, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan will speak with Andrew Ross Sorkin and Kara Swisher for an exclusive interview with CNBC and The New York Times "Sway" podcast.

During the conversation, Khan will discuss the antitrust landscape and be asked how the FTC plans to rein in the growing power of Big Tech as well as how they will craft new rules for mergers and acquisitions, among other topics.

CNBC Capital Exchange: Big Tech, Big Deals and a New Era of Antitrust will stream live January 19 at 10am ET on this page. Additionally, the conversation with Khan will be featured on an upcoming episode of The New York Times "Sway" podcast.