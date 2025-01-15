Money Report

Citigroup is slated to report fourth quarter earnings before the bell

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Jane Fraser speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Growth in investment banking and equity markets revenue helped drive a better-than-expected report for Citi in the third quarter, and those could be sources of strength again in the fourth quarter.
  • Citi's stock was a strong performer in 2024, rising nearly 37% on the year.
  • The stock is up more than 4% so far this year.

Citigroup is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here are some of the key metrics to watch and what analysts are expecting from the bank, according to LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $1.22
  • Revenue: $19.49 billion

Growth in investment banking and equity markets revenue helped drive a better-than-expected report for Citi in the third quarter, and those could be sources of strength again in the fourth quarter. Chief financial officer Mark Mason said at a Goldman Sachs conference in December that Citi was seeing investment banking fees and the markets business up double-digit percentages year over year, according to a transcript from FactSet.

Year-over-year comparisons for fourth quarter income metrics may be complicated by charges Citi booked in the final period of 2023.

Investors will also be looking for progress updates about CEO Jane Fraser's turnaround efforts. Fraser took over the bank in March 2021 and has focused on slimming down the company, including selling off some international units.

Citi's stock was a strong performer in 2024, rising nearly 37% on the year. The stock is up more than 4% so far this year.

