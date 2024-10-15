Money Report

Citigroup earnings are due Tuesday. Here's what Wall Street expects

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

The Citibank building in Canada Square at the heart of Canary Wharf financial district in London on May 7, 2024.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
  • Citigroup is set to report its third-quarter results before the opening bell on Tuesday.
  • The bank has an analyst call to discuss the quarter scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
  • Shares of Citigroup are up more than 28% year to date.
  • Investment banking and equities trading were two bright spots for the bank in its second-quarter earnings report, released in July.

Citigroup is set to report its third-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, as investors will get the latest updates about the progress of CEO Jane Fraser's turnaround plan.

Here are the results expected by Wall Street analysts, according to LSEG.

  • Earnings per share: $1.31
  • Revenue: $19.84 billion

Fraser took over in March 2021 and has focused on slimming down the bank during her tenure. That includes reducing Citigroup's global presence and laying off workers.

Investment banking and equities trading were two bright spots for the bank in its second-quarter earnings report, released in July.

Shares of Citigroup were up more than 28% year to date through Monday, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the financial sector.

