Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
China

China's ‘Uber for Trucks' Could File for $30 Billion U.S. IPO as Early as This Week

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The Full Truck Alliance, known as Manbang, could file publicly for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York as early as this week, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNBC.
  • The Full Truck Alliance connects truck drivers to people who want to ship items, a model that often earns the company the title "Uber for trucks."
  • The start-up could raise around $1.5 billion from the IPO at a valuation of between $20 billion and $30 billion, the person said.

GUANGZHOU, China — A Chinese trucking start-up could file publicly for a U.S. listing this week which could value the company as much as $30 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNBC.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The Full Truck Alliance connects truck drivers to people who want to ship items, a model that often earns the company the title "Uber for trucks."

Money Report

Economy 7 mins ago

Fed's Bullard Says ‘It's Too Early to Talk Taper' While the Pandemic Continues

coronavirus 22 mins ago

Spot Gas Shortages Could Worsen If Colonial Pipeline Doesn't Reopen by the Weekend

Bloomberg reported in February that the Full Truck Alliance, known as Manbang in Chinese, already filed confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. regulators.

But the start-up could make its filing public as early as this week and is likely to pick the New York Stock Exchange as its listing venue, the person said.

The Full Truck Alliance could raise around $1.5 billion from the IPO at a valuation of between $20 billion and $30 billion, said the source, who wished to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

A representative from the company was not immediately available for comment.

The Full Truck Alliance was formed after a merger between two truck services platforms, Yunmanman and Huochebang, in 2017. It makes money by charging membership fees to those wanting to ship goods and also takes a cut of transactions, much like Uber.

In November, the Full Truck Alliance raised $1.7 billion from some high profile backers including SoftBank and Tencent.

China's logistics market is becoming increasingly competitive. Full Truck Alliance competes with other companies such as Huolala. And giants such as Alibaba and Tencent are also putting more emphasis on growing their own logistics businesses.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

ChinaTechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us