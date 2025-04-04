China's cities may see ‘flying taxis' as soon as three years, aviation company Ehang predicts

Ehang earlier this week said it was the first in the world to obtain a certificate for operating a pilotless aerial vehicle that can carry humans.

The certification clears the way for flying taxis to become a viable method of transportation in some Chinese cities over the next three to five years.

Analysts and researchers say the certification shows how China is a leading innovator in the future of transportation and mobility.

Flying taxis will become a viable method of transportation in China in the next three to five years, according to a senior executive at Ehang, a company that makes autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs).

The prediction by Ehang's Vice President He Tianxing comes days after the company became the first company, along with its joint venture partner Hefei Heyi Aviation, to obtain a certificate to operate "civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles" from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Ehang said the certification clears the way for commercial operations of its vehicles, allowing for paid human-carrying services and any other low-altitude use cases the company develops.

At first, Ehang's AAVs will be used for tourism, with passengers able to ride along designated routes in Guangzhou and Hefei by the end of June, He told CNBC in an interview translated from Mandarin.

The company will gradually explore air taxi services as its tourist operations progress. He named Hefei and Shenzhen as examples of some of the first cities expected to get air taxi services.

Ehang's EH216-S, which received the certification, is a fully electric, pilotless two-seater aerial vehicle that features 16 propellers, according to Ehang's website. It has a maximum design speed of 130 kilometers per hour, with a maximum range of 30 kilometers.

He expects to get certifications to operate in additional cities this year and next, with the second set of locations for tourist operations expected to include Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Taiyuan, Wuxi, Wenzhou and Wuhan.

For the forthcoming Hefei and Guangzhou locations, he declined to share the price per ride but hoped it would be reasonable enough to encourage more people to try out the pilotless aerial vehicle.

The experience should be "just like riding in a car," added He, noting that no helmet or parachute is required. He said the initial length of rides offered by the company would vary from around three minutes to 10 minutes.

When asked about global markets, He said overseas partners had actively reached out since news of the certification, and he expected Ehang could expand overseas in the next few years.

Early lead

According to technology analysts, China's allowing commercial use of passenger AAVs signifies its innovation and leadership in transportation and mobility.

"This is a major development and shot across the bow from China showing technology innovation is accelerating," said Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities.

China has already established itself as a global leader in electric vehicles and autonomous driving. Flying taxis, meanwhile, represent "one of the next frontiers for the auto and tech industry," said Ives, adding that China already has created a clear lead in that space.

Beijing first released rules for unmanned aircraft flight — vehicles without a pilot on board — in June 2023. The U.S., on the other hand, has yet to roll out comparable regulations.

Instead, Washington's Federal Aviation Administration last year unveiled general rules for "powered-lift" vehicles, which includes some electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts.

eVTOL encompasses electric-powered aircrafts designed to carry passengers and take off and land vertically without the need for runways. However, the FAA has focused on those that are manually piloted.

Tu Le, founder of auto industry consultancy Sino Auto Insights, told CNBC that the U.S. has been falling behind China and even the EU in eVTOLs due to this lack of favorable policies, chalking it up to overregulation, lobbying from competing industries or "just plain politics."

Meanwhile, China has been backing eVTOL technology as part of its "low-altitude economy," the development of which has become a major policy goal. The term refers to economic activity taking place in airspace below 1,000 meters, well under the around 9,000 meters most commercial planes cruise around.

In addition to flying taxis and other eVTOLs, examples of the low-altitude economy include unmanned drones for delivery and helicopter-operated air shuttle routes.

The term was recently included in China's annual work report for 2025, with the government promising to promote its development. Beijing has also committed to boosting consumption in the low-altitude economy, notably in low-altitude tourism, air sports, and consumer drones, as part of a special action plan in March.

Already, China's low-altitude economy is one of its fastest-growing industries, with it projected to be worth 1.5 trillion yuan ($205 billion) by 2025, and almost double that by 2035, according to a report by the research group Hurun.

Competition ramping up

Sino Auto Insights' Le also credits China's progress in the eVTOLs sector to a high degree of domestic competition.

China has seen a major ramp-up of prospective players in recent years, as companies prepare for a high-tech future that was once confined to science fiction.

Firms investing in the space have included electric vehicle makers like GAC, Geely and Xpeng.

Xpeng's flying car division, Xpeng Aero HT, last week, completed a maiden flight of its "Land Carrier" product — a van paired with a 2-man quadcopter, the company told CNBC.

Xpeng Aero HT said it will hold a pre-sale launch event and complete the construction of its mass production factory in the second half of the year. It also aims to obtain certifications for airworthiness by the end of the year.

Last month, XPeng Motors CEO He Xiaopeng told state media the company plans to mass-produce flying cars by 2026, as China's low-altitude economy is boosted by supportive policy.

However, despite China leading in eVTOL regulation, it is expected to face competition from international companies also investing in and building various types of air vehicle technologies.

Some of those companies include international companies like America's Boeing, France's Airbus, and the Brazilian firm Embraer, which have taken steps to take advantage of future flying car demand.

Numerous startups, including Joby Aviation, Archer, and Wisk, in the U.S. are also planning on launching various commercial air taxi services over the next few years.

According to Wedbush's Ives, the global electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft business could grow into a $30 billion market opportunity over the next decade.