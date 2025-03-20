Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's central bank follows U.S. Fed in keeping rates steady as tariff threats pressure yuan

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

A man walks past the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) building on July 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Jiang Qiming | China News Service | Getty Images
  • The People's Bank of China kept the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1% and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%, where they have been since a quarter-percentage-point cut in October.
  • The rate decision follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to hold benchmark interest rates.
BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 06: The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building is seen on January 6, 2025 in Beijing, China. 
Visual China Group | Getty Images
BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 06: The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building is seen on January 6, 2025 in Beijing, China. 

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

China kept its key lending rates unchanged on Thursday, as Beijing juggles propping up growth and stabilizing its currency amid mounting trade frictions.

The People's Bank of China kept the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1% and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%, where they have been since a quarter-percentage-point cut in October.

The rate decision follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to hold benchmark interest rates. Fed officials, however, indicated likely half a percentage point of rate cuts through 2025.

China's LPRs — normally charged to banks' best clients — are calculated monthly based on designated commercial lenders' proposed rates submitted to the PBOC. The 1-year LPR influences corporate and most household loans in China, while the 5-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.

The PBOC has kept its 7-day rate, the country's main policy rate, steady at 1.5% since a cut in October, as the central bank defends the yuan that faces downward pressure amid threats of higher tariffs.

Money Report

news 52 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: For nervous investors, Fed's dot plot comes as a relief

news 58 mins ago

Finland is the happiest country in the world for the eighth year in a row

China's top officials have pledged to ramp up monetary easing measures this year, including interest rate cuts "at appropriate times," as Beijing has set an ambitious growth target of "around 5%."

While the cuts are yet to materialize, analysts anticipate any policy measures by the PBOC are likely to hinge on U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policy moves.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us