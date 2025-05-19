China's April retail sales growth of 5.1% misses expectations as consumption remains a worry

Retail sales growth was forecast to come in at 5.5% year on year, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Retail sales rose 5.1% from a year earlier in April, missing analysts' estimates of 5.5% growth, according to a Reuters poll. Sales had grown by 5.9% in the previous month.

Industrial output grew 6.1% year on year in April, stronger than analysts' expectations for a 5.5% rise.

China's retail sales growth slowed in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday, signaling that consumption remains a worry for the world's second-largest economy.

Fixed-asset investment for the first four months this year, which includes property and infrastructure investment, expanded 4.0%, slightly lower than analysts' expectations for a 4.2% growth in a Reuters poll.

The urban survey-based unemployment rate in April eased to 5.1% from 5.2% in March.

The data comes against the backdrop of trade tensions between China and the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump placed tariffs of 145% on imports from China that came into effect in April. Beijing retaliated with tariffs in kind, with 125% levies on American imports.

Trade-war fears have receded after a meeting of U.S. and Chinese trade representatives in Switzerland earlier this month led to a lower set of levies between the world's two largest economies.

Beijing and Washington agreed to roll back most of the tariffs imposed on each other's goods for 90 days, allowing some room for further negotiation to reach a more lasting deal.

That prompted a slew of global investment banks to raise their forecasts for China's economic growth this year while paring back expectations for more proactive stimulus as Beijing strives to reach its growth target of around 5%.

