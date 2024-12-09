China vows ‘more proactive' fiscal stimulus measures, ‘moderately' looser monetary policy

China's leaders on Monday pledged "more proactive" fiscal measures and "moderately" looser monetary policy next year to boost domestic consumption, according to an official readout of a key policy meeting that outlined upcoming economic priorities.
The Politburo, a top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, said it will stabilize property and stock markets while strengthening the "unconventional counter-cyclical" adjustment, the Communist Party's CNBC-translated readout said.
This breaking news story is being updated.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC