China says it filed an appeal to WTO over Canada's tariffs on EVs and metals

China on Wednesday announced that it has filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization, asking the organization to rule on the recent tariffs that Canada imposed on Chinese electric vehicles and metal products.

In August, Canada announced it would impose 100% import tariffs on China-made EVs, following in the footsteps of the U.S. and European Union in hitting Beijing with taxes over concerns related to unfair subsidies. The tariffs came into effect on Oct. 1.

China's Ministry of Commerce in a statement alleged that Canada "insisted on following certain countries in taking unilateral repressive measures against China," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese.

The ministry said it filed a lawsuit against what it called Canada's "unilateralism and trade protectionist practices" with the WTO, adding that it also launched an anti-discrimination investigation into Ottawa's restrictive measures.

Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.