China replaces top trade negotiating official as talks with Washington stall

China on Wednesday appointed Li Chenggang as vice minister of commerce and a top representative for International trade negotiation, according to an official statement, replacing Wang Shouwen.

The appointment makes Li a key member of China's trade negotiation team as Beijing deals with trade disputes with the U.S. So far, there have not been any sign of near-term trade talks as both sides have ratcheted up tariff tensions.

Li was among the Chinese officials who met with several top entrepreneurs last month in a symposium that sought to address the concerns of private companies after President Xi Jinping in February expressed his support for businesses.

As part of a wider reshuffle in Beijing's top echelon, China also removed the head of National Immigration Administration Wang Zhizhong, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

