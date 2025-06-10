ChatGPT is down for some users with OpenAI reporting ‘elevated error rates'

ChatGPT was down Tuesday for some users, with nearly 2,000 outage reports on Downdetector, a site that logs user reports of internet issues.

ChatGPT was down for some users on Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 outage reports on Downdetector, a site that logs user reports of internet issues.

"We are still working on implementing the mitigation for this issue," the alert said. "We will continue to provide updates as progress is made."

OpenAI announced Monday that it reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Last year, the company had around $5.5 billion in ARR but reported a loss of about $5 billion.

ChatGPT rolled out an update to Advanced Voice for paid users on Saturday. The feature improves "intonation and naturalness, making interactions feel more fluid and human-like," according to the release notes.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.