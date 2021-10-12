Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri: Put These 3 Foods on Your Grocery List If You Want to Start Cooking on a Budget

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Desiree Navarro | WireImage via Getty Images

Cooking at home can be an obvious choice for anyone tightening up their budget. But if you're not careful, you may find yourself cooking and eating the same dish every night.

This is where buying versatile ingredients can be a lifesaver.

That is why whole chickens should be on the top of every budgeter's grocery list, according to celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

The protein is easy to cook, offers plenty of variety and everything you don't eat can be used to make a stock for later, Fieri said.

Check out this video to learn about the other protein and a vegetable that Fieri keeps in his kitchen if he's planning to cook at home.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

