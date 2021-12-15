Money Report

CDC Estimates 13% of All Cases in NY and NJ Could Be Omicron Infections, Director Walensky Says

By Dawn Kopecki, CNBC

The new, highly mutated omicron Covid-19 variant now accounts for an estimated 13% of all cases in New York and New Jersey, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The variant, which was first detected in southern Africa about a month ago, has spread to 36 states and 75 countries, accounting for roughly 3% of all cases across the U.S., CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing Wednesday.

"We expect the proportion of omicron cases here in the United States to continue to grow in the coming weeks," she said.

