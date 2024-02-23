Casimir Funk is today's Google Doodle: What to know about the genius who created the term ‘vitamins'

If you take a multivitamin every day or a vitamin D supplement every now and then, you have Casimir Funk to thank.

Born Kazimierz Funk on Feb. 23 in 1884, the Polish-American biochemist introduced the concept of vitamins, which he called "vital amines," according to Google.

Much like the nutritionists and doctors of today, Funk recognized a need to supplement certain vitamins to prevent conditions like scurvy, a vitamin C deficiency, and rickets which is caused by a lack of vitamin D.

This led Funk to identify many of the nutrients that humans need for good health through his discovery of the existence of vitamins B1, B2, C and D, according to the American Nutrition Association, which has inducted him into its "Nutrition Hall of Fame."

"He stated that they were necessary for normal health and the prevention of deficiency diseases," the American Nutrition Association wrote on their site.

"In his later research, Funk studied animal hormones and contributed to the knowledge about hormones of the pituitary and sex glands, emphasizing the importance of balance between hormones and vitamins."

Funk's family describes him as someone who was a "driven and curious child," according to Google.

"He pursued his education with passion despite facing obstacles as a Jewish student in Europe during a time of rising anti-Semitism," the company added.

He went on to earn his doctorate at the University of Bern in Switzerland when he was only twenty years old. Throughout his career as a biochemist, he worked at several hospitals and institutions including the University of Berlin and the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

But Funk was also a family man who valued time with his loved ones, even after becoming well-known for his discoveries, his family told Google.

In 1967, Funk passed away in Albany, N.Y., but his contributions to the world of health and science are still vital for everyday life today.

