Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Carrier CEO Says the Appliance Maker Has a ‘Very Good Handle' on Managing Inflation

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • "We feel like we have a very good handle on our inflationary issues," CEO David Gitlin said in an interview on "Mad Money."
  • Gitlin said that further bolstering the corporation's financial position is its net debt, which stands at less than $4 billion in net debt compared to $10 billion when it spun off from former parent company United Technologies in 2020.

Carrier Global CEO David Gitlin told CNBC on Tuesday that the home appliance's company has a grasp on inflation that will allow it to pursue growth more aggressively.

"We feel like we have a very good handle on our inflationary issues. We're 70% blocked on some of the things that we care about, like steel, aluminum, copper," Gitlin said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Part of the firm's strategy includes raising prices, the executive said, but there's also a focus on its own operations.

"We're driving cost out of the system, and the key to drive long-term shareholder value is growth," he later added, listing factors including increased automation hours and dual-sourcing as ways Carrier has offset inflationary pressures.

Gitlin's appearance came after Carrier held an investor day event, which the market appeared to take positively. Shares of the Florida-based company rose 2.75% Tuesday in what was a down day for all three major U.S. stock indexes.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 21 mins ago

Elon Musk Accuses Biden of Ignoring Tesla, But Says He Would ‘Do the Right Thing' If Invited to White House

Business 49 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Will Only Recommend Stocks With Actual Earnings

The market is currently experiencing intense volatility as Wall Street worries about the impacts of Russian aggression toward Ukraine. In addition, an anticipated interest rate hike in March by the Federal Reserve to control skyrocketing inflation is keeping investors on edge.

In general, Gitlin expressed confidence about Carrier's financial position, including its debt load. He said its net debt now stands at less than $4 billion, down from around $10 billion when it spun off from former parent company United Technologies in 2020.

Carrier's announced acquisition of Toshiba's heating, ventilation and air conditioning segment should close soon, Gitlin said, adding that additional M&A activity could be on the horizon. The company also continues to return capital to shareholders through its dividend and buyback program, he added.

"We have an ability to now use our cash position to play offense, which is exciting," Gitlin said. 

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsinvestingBusiness NewsInvestment strategy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us